City Briefs

NDTA head holds discussion with NDMC

New Delhi: The New Delhi Market Traders Association (NDTA) president, Atul Bhargava held discussion with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson, Satish Upadhyay on Sunday, regarding the ongoing tax collection drive in the Council jurisdiction. NDTA claimed that the tax recovery campaign is against the provisions of the NDMC Act They raised concerns about how the drive has affected traders in the region. The Association brought up backlog of pending dues, which amount to crores in value for some. Further, they also highlighted that shop clop closures in Connaught Place due to property tax arrears disproportionately affected tenants, rather than landlords, who bear the responsibility of property tax liabilities. In response, Upadhyay stated that these issues will be addressed with senior Council officials, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena and the Ministry of External Affairs. Further, he said that a streamlined tax framework is required, like GST.

Banned Chinese e-cigarettes make way to Delhi border via Nepal, 2 held

Noida: The Noida Police on Saturday said it has arrested two men and allegedly recovered a large number of China-made e-cigarettes sourced by them from Nepal. The e-cigarettes — whose use is banned in India — were being transported by the accused in a car and meant to be supplied in Delhi, a senior officer said. “Police have arrested two men with banned e-cigarettes and illegal cannabis (ganja). The vehicle they were allegedly using has also been impounded. After the interrogations, it came to light that they were sourcing these items to sell them in Delhi’s Rohini and nearby areas,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra told reporters. The accused were held on Friday on the basis of a tip-off after their vehicle was intercepted near the Sector 42 cut, under Sector 39 police station limits, Mishra said. The accused informed police that have previously also transported such consignment from Nepal to Delhi, the officer said. The case comes almost a year after the Noida police arrested six people when it allegedly recovered 460 China-made e-cigarettes from them in February 2023. The accused, who were held near Sector 63, were taking the vapes to local dealers in Delhi, according to police.

Defamation case: SC to hear Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi HC order upholding summons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a Delhi High Court order which upheld summons issued to him as an accused in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter. In its judgement dated February 5, 2024, the high court had said that reposting alleged libelous content will attract defamation law. The high court had said a sense of responsibility has to be attached while retweeting content about which one does not have knowledge and added that retweeting of defamatory content must invite penal, civil as well as tort action if the person retweeting it does not attach a disclaimer. “This court is of the view that rigours of Section 499 (defamation) of IPC will be attracted prima facie in case a person retweets/ reposts the alleged defamatory remarks or content, for the purpose of the general public to see, appreciate and believe,” the high court had said.