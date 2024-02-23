City Briefs

Noida: Class 12 student ends life within hrs of taking board exam

Noida: A Class 12 student died after he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of a building at a group housing society in Noida Extension, within hours of taking the board exam on Thursday, police said. While the exact reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police said the student, aged about 19 years, was unable to clear the exam last year also. “Around 4.20 pm today, the local Bisrakh police station officials were alerted about the student’s death at the Mahagun Mywoods society. The police team rushed to the site and forensic experts were also sent there,” a police spokesperson said. “The parents of the student were also there and they told the police that their son had returned home after taking the English Core exam for Class 12 today. After reaching home he went to sit on the terrace of the building at the 22nd floor. The family informed police that he was unable to clear the Class 12 exam last year also,” the spokesperson said.

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment case: Court dismisses bail plea of 3 accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of three persons arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. The judge denied the relief to Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui, saying the stage was not right to release them on bail. The judge accepted the ED’s argument that investigation in the case was at a crucial stage. According to the FIR, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

Gangsters part of Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gang after a gunfire encounter in the national capital’s Burari area, an officer said on Thursday. According to police, gangsters Amir and Danish sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the retaliatory firing. Police said Amir is found involved in six criminal cases ranging from robbery to attempt to murder to Arms Act, while Danish in two cases of riot and Arms Act. “Our teams were tracing these culprits involved in an incessant firing case registered at Bhajanpura police station,” the ACP (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.