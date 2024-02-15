City Briefs

DU V-C performs ‘Bhoomi Pujan’

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday performed ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ to start the construction work of the new building of the Faculty of Technology. The vice-chancellor announced that a target has been set to complete the construction work in the next 541 days. The building will be ready by August 16, 2025, with a total cost of Rs 195.65 crore, he said. According to an official statement, the Delhi University’s Faculty of Technology will come up in an area of approximately 2,85, 000 sq. ft. The building will have sustainable features viz. facilities of Greywater recycling for landscape irrigation and flushing, passive design strategies, solar photovoltaic energy generation and rainwater harvesting systems, it said.

Man arrested for daring robbery in jewellery shop

New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested a man linked to a daring robbery at knifepoint in a jewellery shop. The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Tigri Police Station. The arrested accused was identified as Sumit Soni (27), resident of Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. According to the police, the incident unfolded when the accused, known to the victim through her late husband’s jewellery business connections, deceitfully gained entry into her home under the pretext of repaying a debt. Once inside, he resorted to violence, threatening the woman with a knife and making off with a substantial amount of cash, gold, and silver jewelry.