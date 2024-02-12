City Briefs

Man injured in road accident in Delhi’s Chhawla area

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Gurugram resident was severely injured on Sunday morning when his car collided with an SUV in the Chhawla area of Delhi’s Dwarka, police said. They identified the man as Ganga Ram Singh and said police were informed about the incident around 9.30 am. “Initially, we got to know that two vehicles a Santro and Scorpio collided due to overspeeding. A team of police was sent to the spot,” a senior officer said. Police said Ganga Ram Singh, who was driving the Santro car, was injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Three arrested for Robbery

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a robbery incident reported on Saturday at Harsh Vihar Police Station. The arrested accused were identified as Dinesh (36) son of Ram Avtar resident of Meet Nagar, Delhi, Amit Kumar alias Deepu (27) son of Lajhan Singh resident of Pratap Nagar, Saboli, Delhi, and Sachin Prajapati (19) son of Jaswant resident of Gauspur, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. According to the Police, in the early morning Ram Singh, a factory worker, and his son were assaulted and robbed of Rs 8 lakh by four attackers near Mahipal Ki parking, Saboli. The incident occurred when Singh, returning from Kathonda, MP, with a substantial amount of cash, was intercepted and robbed. The police action has led to the recovery of 5 lakh rupees of the stolen amount alongside two motorcycles used in the crime. The accused were all local food stall vendors. They were apprehended following the registration of FIR under sections 392/394/34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Harsh Vihar Police Station. Delhi Police have successfully recovered Rs 2.5 lakh and a motorcycle from Dinesh, Rs 1.5 lakh from Sachin, and Rs 1 lakh along with the robbed bag and documents from Amit.

Delhi court summons Zomato

New Delhi: A court here has issued a summons to food delivery app Zomato in a civil suit seeking a restraining order against the company from continuing its services allowing users to order “hot and authentic food” from “iconic restaurants” across the national Capital. The court was hearing a plea filed by a Gurugram resident, which claimed Zomato was engaging in the “false and fraudulent” practice of delivering fresh food from well-known restaurants under its sub-category, ‘Dilli ke Legends’. In an order passed recently, Civil Judge Umesh Kumar said, “Issue summons of the suit and notice of application.” According to the plea, Sourav Mall placed an order on October 24 last year, from three different eateries in Jama Masjid, Kailash Colony and Jangpura, following which he tracked the delivery partner and found that the order was picked from the “unknown and unnamed” place and not from the original restaurant. “Why was the food picked up from a nearby location when there is no branch of the restaurant partner there? Why is the food not delivered in the original packaging of the restaurant partner? What is the guarantee that the food has been prepared by the restaurant partner? What is the guarantee that the food is prepared fresh and hot?” the plea said. It was “inexplicable” how Zomato managed delivery from Delhi’s iconic restaurants to locations in Gurugram and Noida within 30 minutes, it added. The plea said, “Such representation to users, customers or patrons of Zomato, is indeed intended to deceive the public at large.” The plea was filed as a “representative suit” for numerous affected individuals under the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).