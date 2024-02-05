City Briefs

Nigerian national carrying drugs arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram: A Nigerian national was arrested on Saturday by the Gurugram Police from DLF phase 1 area for allegedly carrying drugs in his backpack, said police. Police have recovered four grams of cocaine from his possession. An FIR was registered against the accused at the DLF phase 1 police station, they added. According to police, the arrested accused was identified as Age Chidubem Declan, hailing from Nigeria. He was living at Lohiya Apartment in Delhi’s Mehrauli. The police team of crime unit, Sector 39, arrested the accused from a place near a petrol pump in DLF phase 1 area with cocaine. A senior police officer said that they are questioning the accused.

Gurugram Police ASI hit by biker at check post

Gurugram: A Gurugram Police assistant sub-inspector was hit by a bike rider at a drunk-driving check post he was manning, police said on Sunday. The ASI was thrown to the ground but the rider was caught by his colleague who was present there, they said. The injured ASI was admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to police, a barricade was set up by the traffic police near 32 Milestone on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Friday night. The checkpoint was manned by Zonal officer ASI Dinesh Kumar and his team. While he was at the checkpoint, a bike rider came speeding and hit Kumar in a bid to evade checking. “The accused was identified as Gaurav, a resident of New Palam Vihar area. An FIR was registered against him at the Civil Lines Police Station,” police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

Jailed gangster Raju Bhati dies in Faridabad hospital

Faridabad: Gangster Raju Bhati lodged in Neemka jail died during treatment at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital here on Sunday morning, said police. Bhati was undergoing treatment in the hospital for several days and died at around 4.20 am on Sunday, they added. According to police, Bhati (41) was a native of the Hussaini Shergarh village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. A total of 30 cases were registered against him, including those of murder, robbery, dacoity and under the Gangsters Act in Palwal, Faridabad and other districts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Bhati was currently serving life imprisonment in the Neemka jail in a case of kidnapping and the Arms Act registered at the Palwal police station in 2016, said police. According to police, Bhati was admitted to the hospital on February 2 for treatment and doctors diagnosed him with stomach infection. Since then, he was being treated in the prisoner ward of the hospital. On Sunday morning at 2:00 am, his health started deteriorating and he was shifted to the emergency ward and he died during treatment at 4:20 am, police said. “A postmortem is being conducted at the BK Hospital under the supervision of a judge and the body will be handed over to his family soon,” said Inspector Basant Chauhan, SHO of the Ballabgarh Sadar police station.

Delhi records max temp of 20.30C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, after light morning rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature in the city settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the IMD said. Different pockets of Delhi received light rain between 5 am and 8 am. The city received 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 282, in the ‘poor’ category, at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.