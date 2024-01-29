City Briefs

BJP announces Vidhan Sabha

in-charges for Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday announced the list of 70 Vidhan Sabha in-charges for Delhi to strengthen the party for the 2025 assembly polls in the national capital. The list was issued by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. Sachdeva said that they have announced this list of Vidhan Sabha in-charges almost a year ahead of the election in February 2025. “This will help us strengthen the party both organisationally as well as politically for both — upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections in Delhi,” he said. The BJP currently has eight MLAs in Delhi.

CISF SI saves life of French national at Delhi’s IGI airport

New Delhi: A 63-year-old French national, who fell unconscious at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, was saved by a CISF personnel by performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a force spokesperson said on Sunday. The incident took place around noon on January 26 when passenger Bertrand Patrick had queued up for security check as he was scheduled to take an Air Vistara flight to Paris, he said. The passenger fell unconscious in the security-hold area and CISF Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari, working on the x-ray scanner nearby, rushed to him and performed CPR on him, following which he regained consciousness. A doctor stationed at the IGI was called and he administered initial treatment to the passenger, the spokesperson said. The French man soon regained consciousness and showed signs of improvement and the doctor declared him fit to continue his journey, he said. “Due to alertness and prompt action by the CISF personnel, a precious life was saved,” the official said. CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the IGI airport.

Water supply to be shut down for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30: DJB

New Delhi: The water supply will be affected in several areas on January 29 and 30 due to interconnection of water line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a notice from the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday. The water supply will be shut down for 16 hours beginning 10 am on January 29 to 2 am on January 30 in Kewal Park and the adjoining areas. “Due to interconnection of 1100 mm dia water line by the DMRC on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. Shut down for 16 hours is required on January 29 from 10 am to 2 am on January 30. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request,” the notice from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said. The areas that will be affected are Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village and Panchwati.

Very poor air quality in city

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the weather office said on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with shallow fog conditions. According to the IMD, from January 31 to February 1, there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. From January 28 to 30, the city may witness moderate fog conditions. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 324 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).