City Briefs

FSSAI seizes stockpile of expired beer from Dwarka; probe undergoing

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it has seized expired beer worth Rs 1 crore from a food business operator here and is investigating the matter further. According to a statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in collaboration with customs officials, conducted a joint inspection on January 11, 2024, at the Public Bonded Warehouse in Dwarka, New Delhi. The findings revealed a clear violation of the provisions outlined in the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006. “During the inspection of goods, it was discovered that a Food Business Operator (FBO) had a stockpile of 45 metric tonnes of expired beer of a popular brand, with an estimated value of Rs 1 crore, stored in the warehouse,” the statement said. In response to the violations, FSSAI, under the supervision of its Director, Northern Region, S Vijayarani, took immediate action by seizing all the expired products in accordance with the FSS Act, 2006. “The seized products will be subject to further investigation,” the regulator said.

DU DCEE global conference on sustainable development

New Delhi: The Department of Continuing Education and Extension at the University of Delhi, in collaboration with Janaki Devi Memorial College and the Indian Adult Education Association, has inaugurated a three-day international conference on “Sustainable Development: A Road Towards Lifelong Learning.” The conference, from January 18 to 20, commenced with the formal inauguration at the university’s conference hall. DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, emphasised the significance of lifelong learning as the key to success in his inaugural address. Prof Singh stressed that the journey of lifelong learning is not just a goal but a well-organized process.Addressing the audience, Prof Singh emphasized the need for concrete actions alongside philosophical notions, stating that examples must be set for the ideals we proclaim. He underscored the importance of sustainable development, especially in the context of the Government of India’s ambitious vision for a developed India by 2047. Expressing concern over environmental issues, Prof Singh highlighted the adverse impact of extracting 100 per cent water from rivers into canals, attributing it as a major cause of water pollution.

Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana: Noida Authority invites applications from street vendors

Noida: Noida Authority has invited applications from street and roadside vendors seeking benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana. As per officials, it is mandatory for licensed vendors to register themselves in respect of the profits received under the scheme. Those who want to receive their applications can apply on January 20 and 21 between 10 am to 5 pm at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in sector-6, Noida and get documentation done, an officer said. Pradhan Matri Svanidhi Yojana is a central government scheme which aims to provide affordable working capital loans to street vendors who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme was launched in March 2022.