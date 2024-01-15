City Briefs

Delhi govt to organise skill training camps for construction workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government will launch a skill development initiative for construction workers, according to an official statement on Sunday.Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said the goal is to empower construction workers and labourers with skills that transcend borders. Under the initiative,

training camps will be organised at labour chowks and construction sites, the statement said. Speaking about the initiative, the minister said that compensation will be provided to workers for loss of daily wage during the training. “Our goal is to empower our construction workers and labourers with skills that transcend borders.... This initiative aims to empower our workers for global opportunities,” Anand said.

“By investing in their capabilities, we are not only boosting their individual prospects but also contributing to overall growth of our economy,” he added.

DDA anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Gokalpuri New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Sunday cleared encroachment on government land in East Gokalpuri, officials said. A senior police officer said the anti-encroachment drive was underway at Harnam Palace, Amar Colony, East Gokalpuri in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning. “The northeast district is committed towards clearing the area both physically as well as from crime and criminals,” the officer said.

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area late Saturday night, officials said. No casualties or injuries have been reported. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the fire at 10.15 pm. “A total of 29 fire engines were pressed into service. The fire was completely doused after more than 3 hours operation,” an official of DFS said.