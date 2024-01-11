City Briefs

6 ‘dry days’ till March 29: Officials

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared six ‘dry days’, including Republic Day on January 26, for the last quarter of the current financial year, officials said on Thursday. In an order, the Excise department said Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29 will be dry days during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, have demanded that January 22 — when the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held — be declared a dry day. No decision has been taken by the government in this regard, officials said.

Foggy morning in Delhi, minimum temperature at 7.1 degrees C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to another cold and foggy morning, as the minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert for “dense fog” at isolated parts of the city and adjoining areas like Haryana and Chandigarh. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius. A spokesperson for the railways said that fog impacted the schedule of “24 trains approaching Delhi” due to low visibility.