City Briefs

Unidentified man’s body found in Delhi’s Welcome area

New Delhi: A partially burnt body of an unidentified man was found in a park in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area on Wednesday, police said. “We got a PCR call at 8.14 am today that the body of an unknown man, around 25-year-old, was lying in the Jheel Park,” a senior police officer said. The body was covered with burnt branches and leaves, the officer said, adding that the man’s face, back and right arm had burn injuries. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva protests over desealing of shops

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva protested against the alleged harassment of shopkeepers and was present when seals of 2 establishments in Hauz Khas market were broken on Wednesday. Shops spanning across the first and second floors of local shopping complexes (LSCs), had been sealed by the Monitoring Committee in 2017-2018 due to the alleged violation of building by-laws. Consequently, the Supreme Court had constituted a Judicial Committee in 2022 to investigate the entire situation. On December 20, 2023, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, announced that the Committee had permitted desealing, after following due procedure and clearing pending fines.

AAPI’s Global Healthcare Summit begins at AIIMS

New Delhi: The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) inaugurated its 17th Global Healthcare Summit at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), emphasising the theme “Cutting Edge in Healthcare and Artificial Intelligence.” Dr. Anjana Samadder, AAPI President, extended a warm welcome to attendees, marking the summit’s first occurrence in two cities: New Delhi’s AIIMS and Manipal’s MAHE. With a focus on the future of healthcare and artificial intelligence, the summit, co-organized with prestigious institutions, aims to gather diverse experts, policymakers, and healthcare professionals.