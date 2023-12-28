City Briefs

MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, an official statement said. A joint team of the MCD and Delhi Police took action against encroachment in blocks 19, 20, 22, 27 and near the Urdu School in block 29 in Trilokpuri, the statement further said. In this drive, illegal sheds on both sides of the road were removed and the shops that had illegally encroached were demolished, the statement added. It further said that about four to five kilometres of road/track were freed from encroachment and eight truckloads of goods were seized by the MCD squad and deposited in the MCD store.

Water supply to be disrupted in south, east Delhi, says DJB

New Delhi: Water supply will be affected on Friday and Saturday in some areas of south and east Delhi due to an annual programme for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, the Delhi Jal Board has said. Water supply will be affected on December 29 in Kailash Nagar, Shahpur Jat and adjoining areas, Neelgiri, Mandakini Apartments, B-Block East of Kailash, Bhikaji Cama, Pocket-Q Dilshad Garden. The areas affected on December 30 are East Azad Nagar BPS, Shahpur Jatt Village, EPR Colony, Garhi Dhobi Ghat, Pocket ABC Nand Nagri.