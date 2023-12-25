City Briefs

‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign to go on till December 30: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign will continue till December 30 and public meetings will be held from January 4 to 7, party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Sunday. Speaking at a press conference, Rai claimed the people of Delhi are furious over “conspiracies being hatched by the Modi government” against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Under the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, the AAP has been seeking people’s feedback on whether Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED has summoned Kejriwal thrice for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He did not appear before the central agency on the first two summonses issued on November 2 and December 21, claiming that they were “illegal and politically motivated”. Last week, the ED issued the third summons to the chief minister asking him to appear before it for questioning on January 3.

Blaze in Karawal Nagar godown, 12 fire tenders rushed

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a car-mat and seat-cover godown in the Karawal Nagar area of east Delhi, officials said on sunday. “A call about the fire in a godown near the Kali Ghata road of Karawal Nagar was received around 3.54 pm. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately,” a Delhi Fire Service official said. He said the police in the area were informed and they were carrying out an investigation to know the cause of the fire. “We came to know that it was a godown of car-mats and seat-covers. The godown is approximately 500 square yards building which comprises ground plus first floor,” said the official. A police official said the cooling off process is under progress. “We have started an investigation that what caused the fire. If anyone is found guilty, police will take action,” said a senior police officer.

Minimum temp settles at 7.6 Deg C in Delhi, normal for season

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. It has predicted mainly clear sky during the day while shallow fog was reported in the morning. The IMD has forecast dense fog from December 25 to December 28. There will be foggy conditions from December 29 to December 30, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip by a few notches, it said. The IMD recorded the relative humidity at 95 per cent at 8.30 am. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi continued to be in the “severe” category at 417, recorded at 9.05 am. On December 23, it was recorded as 450 at 4 pm.