City Briefs

Delhi Univ signs MoU with SRI for collaboration in research & dev

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research for collaboration in research and development, an official statement said. The MoU was signed by Vikas Gupta, the registrar, on behalf of the Delhi University (DU) as the first party and the director of the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (SRI) as the second party as authorised representatives. The MoU will initially be in force for a period of five years and may be renewed subsequently with mutual consent of both the parties in writing, the statement said. The DU and the SRI have under this MoU agreed to collaborate for joint activities, including research projects, trainings, workshops/conferences in areas of shared facilities and expertise. Under the collaboration, the experts and scientific staff from the SRI may visit the DU, and reciprocally, the teachers, students and researchers from the DU may visit the SRI, fostering collaboration to share facilities and expertise between both institutions, it said.

Water supply to be affected

New Delhi: Water supply will be affected in many areas in Delhi on Thursday and Friday due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station. The water supply will be affected in these areas: Geeta Colony, Pocket A, BC & D Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Hemkunt Colony, Araval Apartment, South Park Apartment, Satya Niketan area, MNO Block BPS Dilshad Garden, Neeti Bagh, Kailash Kunj, K-40 CR Park, Vasant Lok Area F-Block, Block-11 Kalkaji.

Delhi zoo to release 7-month-old twin cubs for display to visitors

New Delhi: Delhi zoo will release seven-month-old twin cubs of a tigress for display to visitors on Thursday morning, officials said. A senior zoo official said that at the National Zoological Park, twin cubs of a tigress will be released in the visitor display area on Thursday around 10.15 am. For the first time in 18 years, a Bengal tiger has given birth to cubs at the Delhi zoo. Sddhi had delivered five cubs two surviving and three stillborn on May 4.

DIAL to develop interstate multi-modal transport hub near Delhi airport

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it will develop the country’s interstate multi-modal transport hub near Aerocity in the national Capital. “The hub will be well connected with an Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT), the upcoming phase 4 line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the proposed Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) and the proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station, including the station for Automated Passenger Mover (APM) near the GMR Aerocity,” it said in a release. GMR Group-led consortium Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. The ISBT, to be developed in consultation with the Delhi Transport Department, will help in bringing long-distance passengers to the airport from the adjoining hinterland, the release said. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said India’s first multi-modal transport hub, which will integrate bus, metro, and air services, is a transformative project that redefines passenger convenience.