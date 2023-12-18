City Briefs

Five injured as SUV overturns after hitting bike in Gurugram

Gurugram: Five people were critically injured when an SUV overturned after crashing into a motorcycle here on Sunday evening, police said. The accident took place on Rajiv chowk underpass towards Sohna around 7.30 pm, they said. “We have removed the damaged Scorpio and bike from the scene of the accident and are waiting for the statement of the injured,” a police officer said. Two bike riders and three occupants of the SUV, who were injured in the accident, were taken to hospital by the local people, police said. Three women and two men were travelling in the SUV at the time of the crash, they said. “The injured were rushed to hospital and are being treated there. We are trying to get a statement from the injured,” said Inspector Poonam Hooda, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station.

2 held for murder in Uttam Nagar

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Sunil Paswan (21) and Aman (19), claimed that the victim used to abuse them, they said. On Wednesday, a person stated that he was talking to his friend Raj when Paswan and Aman, along with their friends, came there and started quarrelling with them, a senior police officer said. When they opposed, Paswan took out a country-made pistol and fired at Raj before fleeing the spot. Raj was taken to DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. CCTV footage showed two people involved in the incident. Later, they were nabbed from Badarpur Boarder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Man stabbed to death

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Saturday, police said. A PCR call was received where the caller informed that his brother was stabbed by Babu, they said. Police reached LBS Hospital where Trilokpuri resident Tushar was admitted. On inquiry, his brother Sameer (13) stated that Aman and Babu had stabbed his brother in front of their house, a senior police officer said. He called the police and brought his injured brother to LBS hospital. During treatment, the injured was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said, adding that Tushar succumbed during treatment, the officer said.

One held for killing security guard near Noida

Noida: A 25-year-old man, suspected of killing a private security guard, has been arrested after a gunfight with the police near Noida, officials said on Saturday. The arrested man and his aides are suspects in the killing of the 29-year-old guard Dheeraj Kumar who was allegedly beaten by them on Friday, police said. Kumar worked as a guard at a group housing society where his brother also works. The guard was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under Indian Penal Code Section 304 and launched an investigation. “In pursuance of the probe, name of one accused Yogendra alias Major, a resident of Roja Yakubpur village, was identified. He was arrested after a gunfight with the police on Saturday night,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Suniti said. “During the gunfight, the police team were fired upon by the accused, prompting a retaliation in which he suffered a gunshot on his leg after which he was caught,” Suniti said. An illegal firearm along with some ammunition was seized from his possesion, the officer said. On the motive of the crime, the police said they are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind it and have upped search for others linked in the case. The police said upon inquiry, it was found that Yogendra was found to be a history sheeter with around half dozen cases lodged against him in the district.