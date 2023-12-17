City Briefs

Delhi’s minimum temp at 6.5 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches below the season’s average, according to the weather department. The weatherman has predicted shallow fog for the day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday morning was recorded to be 311 which comes under the “very poor” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 and 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 and 300 ‘poor,’ 301 and 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’ The relative humidity was recorded at 100 percent at 8:30 am, as per the IMD.

Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi, no casualty

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a wooden material godown in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area on Sunday, officials said. The information about the blaze was received at about 12.42 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The fire broke out at the ground floor of the building and soon spread around 500 sq yards of the godown, the officer said. Wooden materials worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. The blaze, suspected to have erupted because of a short circuit, was doused by 2.15 pm, the official said, adding that no casualties were reported.