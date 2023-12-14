City Briefs

DU to formulate policy for use of social media by varsity employees

New Delhi: The Delhi University has constituted a committee to frame policy on the use of social media by varsity employees, an official notification said. “The competent authority of the university has constituted a committee pertaining to the use of social media platforms in respect of the employees of the university for framing of such policy of the university,” the notification issued on December 8 read. The varsity faculty members alleged that the step has been taken to keep surveillance on academics who write posts critical of the university on social media. “Many of us have been writing on our social media platforms about displacement of teachers, delay in promotions among other critical issues. Such a policy could curb our right to expression,” a DU teacher said. More clarity on what the policy will regulate will come after it is drafted and presented before the standing committee, she added. The committee will consist of six members including Delhi University Computer Centre Director Sanjeev Singh and School of Open Learning Principal Ajay Jaisawal.

Autorickshaw in viral Signature Bridge stunt video impounded

New Delhi: Police have impounded an autorickshaw seen in a recent video of a man performing stunts while travelling in the vehicle and hitting a cyclist on north Delhi’s Signature Bridge, officials said on Wednesday. “The autorickshaw in question and its driver Shiva of Ghaziabad have been traced by traffic personnel of the TPR Circle,” a senior official of the Delhi Traffic Police said. A challan has been issued for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and under appropriate sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that the autorickshaw has been impounded.