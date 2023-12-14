City Briefs

Increased capacity at terminals, other preparations in place for fog season at Delhi airport: DIAL

New Delhi: In efforts to address fog season-related challenges, Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it has taken various steps, including increasing seating capacity at terminals and setting up temporary help desks, for passengers. Also, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) will coordinate with CISF for easy exit of passengers from the terminal building in case of flight cancellations to minimise inconvenience, according to a release. The seating capacity at terminals and provisions have been made to “accommodate an additional 740 chairs for passengers as and when required in the terminals during the fog situation”, it said.

Excise case: Court extends custody parole of accused Arun Pillai

New Delhi: A court here Wednesday extended by three days the custody parole granted to Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on ground of his wife’s medical condition. Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had on December 7 granted five-day custody parole to Pillai on the grounds of his wife’s health, extended the relief, noting that the ED failed to file a reply to his interim bail application in the case.