City Briefs

Delhi Police arrests six with 48 kg of marijuana

new delhi: Delhi Police has arrested six people and recovered 48 kilograms of fine-quality marijuana from their possession, officials said on Wednesday. The accused allegedly used to sell marijuana to students of universities based in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, they said. According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh (36), Thiyam Rabikanta Singh (32), Rudransh Gupta (33), Lakshay Bhatiya, Girik Aggarwal, a final year BBA student, and Khalid Zafar. ‘We received inputs that drug traffickers are very active in colleges and universities and they are supplying drugs to college students. The matter was investigated by the crime branch and teams were formed to unearth the drug trafficking gang,’ said Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Delhi Metro: CISF nabs three women pickpockets at Rajiv Chowk station

new delhi: Three female pickpockets were apprehended by the CISF personnel at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, a senior officer said Wednesday. The three, all residents of Shadipur area in Delhi, were nabbed around 5 pm on Tuesday following close physical and CCTV-based surveillance mounted by the force on the station premises. The women, along with Rs 4,000 cash that was recovered from them, were handed over to Delhi Metro police for registration of a case and further investigation, officer said.