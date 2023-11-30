City Briefs

Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking review of order denying him bail

new delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order denying him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The top court had on October 30 refused to grant him bail, saying the accusation against him of facilitating “windfall gains” of Rs 338 crore to wholesale liquor dealers was “tentatively supported” by evidence. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which termed several charges levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sisodia as debatable, had said, ‘However, there is one clear ground or charge in the complaint filed under the PML Act, which is free from perceptible legal challenge and the facts as alleged are tentatively supported by material and evidence.’

Man crossing tracks dies after being struck by Delhi Metro train

new delhi: A 22-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train at the Qutab Minar Metro station while he was crossing the tracks, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place on November 12. He was crushed between the platform and train and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The body was preserved in AIIMS Trauma Centre Mortuary, a senior police officer said. A purported video of the incident shows man is seen stuck between tracks and platform.