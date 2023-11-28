City Briefs

Water supply to be affected on Wed, Thu due interconnection work: DJB

New Delhi: Water supply in several areas, including Rohini, will be affected from Wednesday to Thursday due to a shutdown for interconnection of the water main at the Keshopur drain and the Peeragarhi Chowk, the Delhi Jal Board said. Residents have been advised to store sufficient water according to requirement, and water tankers will be available on request, the board said in a post on X. “Due to shutdown for interconnection at Keshopur drain and Peeragarhi Chowk (Rohtak Road) from 10 am to 10 pm on November 29, the water supply in several colonies/areas will not be available/will be available at low pressure from the evening of November 29 to morning November 30,” the DJB said. The “affected areas are - Rohini Sector- 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 22, 23 and 25, Madhuban chowk, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, Paschim Vihar, Major Bhupender Singh Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Krishna Park, Janakpuri and their adjoining areas”, it said.

IIPA to study social impact of proposed waste wTP project

New Delhi: The Delhi government has assigned the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) a study for assessing the social impact of a proposed waste water treatment plant project at Tajpur Khurd village here, officials said on Monday. Earlier this month, the land and building department in a notification had stated that the lieutenant governor intends to acquire 19.14 bighas (around four acres) of land at the village in South West Delhi for constructing the treatment plant for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The IIPA has been assigned as the social impact assessment unit to carry out the social impact assessment study in relation to the proposed land acquisition, the notification said. The assessment will involve consultation with stakeholders and public, survey and public hearing, the officials said and added that the assessment report and social impact plan would be prepared in a six months period. The IIPA has also been assigned a social impact study related to the proposed acquisition of 9.12 bighas of land at Sabhapur Shahdara village for construction of the Sonia Vihar police station. The land acquisition for both the projects will take place after the social impact studies are completed and reports are in the public domain through websites as well as leaflets, posters and public hearings in affected areas, the officials said.

BJP alleges scam in sewage treatment plant projects in Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday alleged a scam in the tendering process for upgrading sewage treatment plants operated by the Delhi Jal Board and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tender his resignation immediately. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the Delhi Jal Board invited bids for upgradation of five sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city and for upgradation and augmentation of another five to increase their capacity.