City Briefs

Soon, vintage golf carts to ferry visitors in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: A long-awaited plan for vintage electric golf carts to ferry visitors in Delhi’s busy Chandni Chowk market is likely to kick off soon, in a move to decongest the area and lend it an aesthetic look, officials said. During his visit to Chandni Chowk last week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena fumed at the poor condition of pedestrianised thoroughfare of the market in the old city. He had directed the PWD officials for deep cleaning and repair of roads, footpaths and bolards. The step to introduce electric golf carts on the main road in Chandni Chowk has been taken following an instruction from the L-G, an official said.

Woman stabbed multiple times by friend in Delhi’s Shastri Park

New Delhi: A 22-year-old married woman suffered serious injuries on Sunday after she was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her old friend following an argument in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, police said. The victim, identified as Hasmat Jahan of Shastri Park, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said, adding the accused has been arrested on attempt to murder charge. The incident took place near Buland Masjid where accused Shah Babu (23), a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, had come to meet Jahan, a police official said. “We got a PCR call at 3.25 pm regarding stabbing of a woman,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.