City Briefs

Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day: Dry day in Delhi today

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced a dry day on November 24, ordering closure of liquor shops in the city to observe Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day. Christmas will no longer be a dry day as announced earlier by the excise department, officials said. In a ‘corrigendum’ issued by the excise department, it was said that liquor shops will remain closed on November 24 (Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day) instead of Christmas (December 25) in Delhi. In its order issued on September 29, the department had declared six dry days during October-December, including on December 25 when Christmas will be celebrated. This has now been changed and Friday marking Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day will be a dry day instead of Christmas, the officials added.

Cook impersonating a cop arrested from Delhi’s Sagarpur

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police inspector and trying to cheat a person on the pretext of helping him set up a canteen at Police Headquarters here, sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources, the accused, who was arrested Sunday, used to introduce himself as an Inspector posted at Sagarpur Police Station. He was identified as Lakshmi Narayan, a resident of Sagarpur, and a ‘halwai’ by profession. Police have started an investigation into the matter and into how he procured the uniform of a Delhi Police Inspector, sources said.

NDMC launched ‘Clean Toilets campaign’ on November 19

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched the ‘Clean Toilets campaign” on November 19, to ensure functionality and sustainability of community and public toilets. The campaign will be five weeks long, ending on December 25, and involve a mass cleanliness and maintenance drive across all toilets with the aim of improving hygiene and their maintenance.

Water supply to be affected

New Delhi: Water supply will be affected in some areas of the national Capital on Friday due to repairing of leakage in 1000mm dia pipe line emanating from WTP Nangloi near Baprolla village. The areas that will be affected are Mohan Garden group of colonies, Mundka group of colonies, Dichaon kalan, Jharoda Village, Mitraon Village, Gopal Nagar Group of colonies, Sainik Enclave with all adjoining colonies, Chawla Village, Badusrai, Daulatpur, Hasan Pur, Kharkhari, Jhuljuli Ujwa, Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffar pur kalan, Khera dabar, Malik pur, Pandwalan kalan & khurd, Mundhela Khurd & kalan, Bakar Garh, Kajipur, Issapur, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanheda, Jhatikara, Raghopur with adjoining villages & colonies.