City Briefs

NDMC organises Nukkad Natak at Netaji Nagar market

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a Nukkad Natak at Netaji Nagar market on Tuesday, depicting waste management and the need to eliminate single-use plastics. “A key highlight of the performance was the advocacy for eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics. The Nukkad Natak urged the adoption of sustainable choices such as cloth bags, reusable water bottles, and bamboo utensils to mitigate the environmental impact of hazardous non-biodegradable materials”, said NDMC.

Delhi Police constable sent to district lines for slapping kids

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable was transferred to district lines for allegedly assaulting kids in Mehrauli in southern part of the city, officials said on Wednesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media where constable Chhotelal Meena was seen slapping kids. The parents of the kids also submitted a complaint to police in connection with the incident. According to police, the officer has been sent to district lines (taken off active duty) and necessary departmental action being taken.

Car catches fire in city, no casualty

New Delhi: A car caught fire near Chirag Delhi flyover here on Wednesday morning, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said. The fire officials said that they received information about the fire at around 11.40 am, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 12.35 pm, they said. Car owner Manish, a resident of Malviya Nagar, told police that his vehicle went up in flames near Panchsheel while he was on his way to ITO.

Raahgiri Day: Police to close CP’s inner circle for traffic on Nov 26

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued an advisory warning the public of traffic restrictions at the inner circle of Connaught Place because of ‘Raahgiri Day’ on November 26, officials said on Wednesday. The city police and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation, will be organising Raahgiri Day from 7 am to 10 am coming Sunday, the advisory stated. The objective behind organising Raahgiri is to “redefine streets and to make them safe, sustainable, and accessible to all,” it said. On the occasion of ‘Raahgiri’, entry of motorised vehicles will be prohibited and the entire circuit of inner circle will be made exclusive for pedestrians, it said. A puppet show, yoga, and zumba sessions, flash mob, dance, road safety awareness activities, nukkad nataks and pep-talk sessions will be held during the day, it said.

Delhi Police constable thrashed after minor accident

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable was allegedly thrashed by some unidentified people in Aya Nagar here following a minor accident, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on November 19 when Ashok Kumar, posted in the special staff of the south district, had gone to the area to investigate an attempt to murder case.