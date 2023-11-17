City Briefs

One arrested for attack on Delhi woman, daughter

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attack on a 45-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter in Delhi’s Alipur area on Diwali, police said on Wednesday. Ravi Rana was arrested from near his home in Narela, a police officer said. The accused had allegedly hired two men to kill Rakesh Devi and her daughter Pinki. Rakesh Devi was a witness in her husband’s murder case, the officer added. Rakesh Devi and Pinki were shot at by two men when they were on their way to perform a puja on Diwali near Khera Kalan of Budhpur Alipur on Sunday. They suffered bullet injuries in their arms and legs, the police said. Rana is Rakesh Devi’s nephew. The two families had been in a dispute over a property. In 2018, Rana was allegedly involved in the murder of Rakesh Devi’s husband and he and his father had spent time in jail in that connection, they added. The accused has disclosed that he wanted to eliminate Rakesh Devi as she was a witness in her husband’s murder case. He had given the contract to two men from Haryana, according to the police.

53 cyber criminals arrested in Gurugram in October

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested 53 cyber criminals who have cheated nearly 13,000 people across the country of around Rs 56 crore, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The 53 arrests were made in 22 cases during the Cyber Crime Awareness Month in October. The senior police officer said that after details of the arrested accused were shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, it emerged that they had defrauded 12,669 people across the country of about Rs 56 crore. The cyber criminals face 469 cases across the country, included 22 in Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Siddhant Jain said. “Our cyber crime teams recovered 74 SIM cards from the possession of the arrested accused who had duped people across the country of Rs 55,86,46,215. Further action is being taken in these cases,” Jain said.

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature 11.3 Deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Thursday as the mercury settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. The weather office has forecast fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later in the day. The relative humidity stood at 95 per cent at 8:30 am, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the city had registered a low of 10.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, and a high of 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

‘Provide compensation for dog bite victims in Delhi’

New Delhi: Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Thursday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, demanding compensation for dog bite victims in the city. In his letter to the two functionaries, Goel welcomed the recent judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for providing compensation to victims of stray dog bites.