City Briefs

Asola-Bhati to be renamed Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sanctuary: L-G Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday announced that the Asola-Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital will be renamed as the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sanctuary. Saxena celebrated the 23rd foundation day of Jharkhand at the Raj Niwas here. “Celebrated the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda & the 23rd Foundation Day of Jharkhand- the resource & culturally rich state powering our growth engines, at Raj Niwas today,” Saxena said in a post on ‘X’. “As a humble tribute to the Dharti Aaba, declared that the sprawling Asola-Bhati Sanctuary in the Capital will be renamed as Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sanctuary,” he added.

Cancer patient falls to death from balcony at relative’s house

New Delhi: A 47-year-old cancer patient died early Wednesday after he allegedly fell from the balcony of his relative’s house in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, police said. They said that they received information around 3.45 am that Sharda Nand Manjhi was admitted at the Max Hospital by his son Rahul. He was declared dead during treatment, a senior police officer said.