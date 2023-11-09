City Briefs

Hosting parties: ‘Don’t issue P-10 liquor permit to independent restaurants’

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed its agencies not to issue P-10 liquor permits to independent restaurants hosting functions and parties, citing excise revenue loss. It has come to the notice of the excise department that many independent restaurants were using P-10 permits to host functions and parties where liquor was served, officials said on Wednesday. The department has already debarred such restaurants from hosting functions using the P-10 permits as they are eligible for obtaining excise licences, they said.

‘Delhi Metro’s 5th bridge over Yamuna to be completed by September 2024’

New Delhi: Construction of one module of the first metro bridge over the Yamuna being built using the cantilever construction technique has been completed, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar has said and added that the entire work is expected to be completed by September. The bridge — the fifth metro bridge over the Yamuna — is being built under Delhi Metro’s ongoing Phase IV project.

Delhi Police arrests two, says solved nine interstate robberies

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved nine interstate robbery cases, including one at a jewellery store in Karawal Nagar in the national Capital, with the arrest of two people. Mohammad Faheem (24) was allegedly involved in six robberies while 30-year-old Khalid was involved in more than 48 cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.