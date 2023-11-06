City Briefs

CISF jawan saves life of 58-yr-old man

New Delhi: A CISF jawan saved the life of a 58-year-old man, who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, an official said Sunday. The incident took place at the Nangloi station around 12:30 pm on Saturday.

Vendor mowed down by hydraulic crane

New Delhi: A man died after he was allegedly mowed down by a hydraulic crane near the Pushta Shastri Park area in northeast Delhi on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Adil (22), a vendor, they said. “A PCR call was received at 10:43 am that a crane driver had hit a man. A police team was dispatched to the spot along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team. The team found a hydraulic crane at the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.