City Briefs

BJP slams govt over rising pollution

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders distributed face masks at Connaught Place on Wednesday, slamming the Arvind Kejriwal government over rising air pollution in the city. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the masks were distributed not to create fear among people but to help them avoid pollution in Delhi. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that there is rush of people at the city’s hospitals which revealed that the state of pollution in the city was “very bad”. Sachdeva said people in Delhi are facing respiratory diseases. “But the Kejriwal government is running away from its responsibilities,” he charged.

Inter-state auto-lifting gang busted, four nabbed

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has apprehended four individuals involved in an inter-state auto-lifting gang. The apprehended accused identified as Sablu (24), and Asif (22) both residents of Deepa Sarai, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Sagar Barman (23), and Pasang Tamang (33) both residents of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. According to the police, while analysing the crime trends of thefts of high-end luxury cars, it was observed that Fortuners, Creta, Alcazar, Honda City, I20, and Tata Nexon cars are mostly targeted by auto lifters.