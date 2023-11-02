City Briefs

CM Arvind Kejriwal was missed at Delhi Day event at Raj Niwas: L-G

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “missed” at the ‘Delhi Day’ event held at Raj Niwas on Wednesday. The L-G said Kejriwal could not attend the function due to other engagements. The chief minister was not present at the programme that started at 12 pm. At 1 pm, he conducted a digital media briefing over the regularisation of 5,000 temporary sanitation workers of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “We missed Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, who could not be present on the occasion due to other engagements,” Saxena said in a post on X. Sharing photos of the event, Saxena said in another post that a lot has been achieved in the last few days for the pride of Delhi, and appealed people to take a pledge to make the city beautiful, clean and inclusive.

IT-enabled services of Delhi prisons to be strengthened

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the creation of 10 additional posts in the information technology cadre to strengthen IT-enabled services in jails in the national capital, the Raj Niwas said on Wednesday. The creation of the 10 posts, including those of senior system analyst, system analyst and eight assistant programmers, will help ease the workload in the process of modernisation of prisons and digitisation of prisoner records, it said. The additional posts created will incur an expenditure of Rs 1.02 crore annually, the Raj Niwas said in a statement. The departments of information technology, administrative reforms and finance have concurred with the creation of the additional posts, it said.

Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant to remain shut for two days: DJB

New Delhi: The Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will remain shut for two days beginning Thursday due to work for the installation of a flowmeter, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said. “The Chandrawal WTP will remain under shutdown on November 2 from 10 am onwards and thus, the water supply will not be available in several areas in the evening of November 2 and the morning of November 3,” the water utility said in a post on X on Wednesday. Water supply will be affected in the Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas. “Water supply will also be affected in Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (east and west), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri adjoining areas, and parts of Cantonment area and South Delhi,” the DJB said.