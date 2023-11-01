City Briefs

Woman held for duping people

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has arrested a woman for allegedly duping people by posing as a credit card customer officer. A SIM card used for duping people was seized from her possession, police said. According to the police, a local resident filed a complaint on October 21 with cyber crime police station, west, that he was duped of Rs 4.79 lakh online by a woman posing as the credit card customer officer of a bank. An FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act. The accused woman was arrested from the Palam Vihar area on Monday, police said. Cyber ACP Vipin Ahalwat said that a team led by Inspector Bacchu Singh arrested the accused, identified as Avni Ashish Kumar Patel, a native of Valsad district in Gujarat. During police interrogation, the accused revealed that she and her associate had taken a fake mobile number in the name of the bank’s credit card customer officer. When a person searches the number of the credit card customer officers on Google, this number would appear, said police. “When any person calls to get help from the customer officer, the accused woman talks on the pretext of solving his problem by posing as the customer officer. After downloading Any Desk application on his mobile, they get access to his phone and commit fraud,” added ACP Ahalawat.

Three arrested for killing man over illicit affair in Noida

Noida: Three people, including a woman, were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 57-year-old construction contractor inside his house, police said. The police said the deceased was in an illicit relationship with the wife of the key accused who used to be a friend of his till two years ago. According to the police, the body of Shashi Sharma was found inside his rented accommodation in the Janata Flats in Sector 40 on Monday morning. The body bore injury marks around its neck, leading to a suspicion of murder. DCP (Noida) Harishchandra said three accused, identified as Bharat Chauhan, his wife Seema Devi and Raja Tiwari, have been arrested for the alleged murder by a team led by ACP Rajneesh Verma. “During investigation it came to light that Bharat and Sharma had come in contact in 2021, and both started living in the same neighbourhood. However, after sometime the same year, Bharat once found Sharma and his wife in an objectionable condition at his house. Later, he relocated to another house,” police told reporters. “Recently Bharat came to know that his wife and Sharma are still in contact, after which he confronted his wife who apologised for her actions,” the officer said. Meanwhile, Bharat had started a tea shop and came in touch with Tiwari who studies at a private university in Noida. Tiwari visited Bharat’s stall regularly and the two became friends. Bharath planned revenge from Sharma and the other accused also came on board, according to the police.

Iron gate case: NHRC notices to govt, DDA, police chief over minor’s death

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Delhi government, the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and the city police commissioner over reports that a five-year-old boy died allegedly after a damaged gate fell on him at a DDA colony in Siraspur, officials said on Tuesday. Reportedly, the incident happened on October 28 and the family members of the victim and residents have claimed that they had complained several times to its Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and the DDA about the broken gate, but “no action was taken”, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement. The NHRC has “taken suo motu cognisance of media reports”, carried on October 31 that a five-year-old boy died after a damaged entry gate fell on him at a colony of the DDA in Siraspur, it said. The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, amount to a grave violation of the Right to life of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the vice chairman of the DDA, the chief secretary of the Delhi government and the police commissioner, seeking detailed reports within four weeks, the statement said.