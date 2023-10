DELHI CUSTOMS DISPOSES OFF 328 KG OF NARCOTIC DRUGS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Customs on Wednesday disposed off 328 kg of seized narcotic substance and foreign origin cigarettes worth about Rs 294 crore.As part of a special campaign 3.0, the Delhi Customs Preventive Zone disposed off 80 lakh sticks of cigarettes; plus 286 kilogramme of Khat leaves, 29 kg of heroine, 6 kg of cocaine and 7 kg of amphetamine. Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said 328 kg of narcotic substance is being destroyed today, its value is Rs 284 crore. Also, 80 lakh sticks of

foreign origin cigarettes which are being destroyed today are valued at Rs 9.85 crore. The disposal of these narcotic substances is being done at the Biotic Waste Management facility authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at Jahangirpuri. The cigarettes were being smuggled into India in violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The packages of these smuggled cigarettes didn’t bear the mandated health and pictorial warnings and hence they were to be disposed off.

SOUMYA MURDER CASE: COURT LIKELY TO PRONOUNCE ORDER ON SENTENCE TODAY

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on the quantum of sentence against the five accused in the killing of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008. Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel here, was shot dead in the wee hours of September 30 on Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery. On October 18, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravindra Kumar Pandey convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar for the offence of murder and common intention under the IPC. They were also held guilty under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for committing organised crime resulting in the death of the person. The offences entail the death penalty as the maximum sentence.

BIRTH CERT ISSUE: HC ALLOWS STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE IN CRICKET MATCH

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday permitted a student, who was not allowed to play in a cricket match organised by the Directorate of Education over a delay in the issuance of his birth certificate, to participate in it. The 13-year-old boy challenged one of the requirements of the circular issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (Sports branch) which stipulates that the birth certificate of the student concerned must be issued within one year of his or her date of birth. His birth certificate was issued three years after his birth.

AUTO DRIVER SENTENCED TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR KILLING NEPHEW

GURUGRAM: A city court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his nephew whom he suspected of having illicit relations with his wife. The victim’s severed body was found on October 15, 2020 from an under-construction house in Ashok Vihar Phase 3. An FIR was registered at Sector 5 police station and police started efforts to identify the body. Three days later, when the victim’s family reached Bajgheda police station complaining about his disappearance, the deceased was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Halalpur village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He used to run an eatery at Bajghera Chowk. Police investigation revealed that Sandeep’s maternal uncle Naresh, who w