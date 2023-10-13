City Briefs

AIIMS introduces 24x7 electric staff cars on residential campuses

New Delhi: In an effort to empower its clinical team to promptly respond to patient care duties, AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday announced round-the-clock availability of electric staff cars on residential campuses. AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has been engaging with faculty and staff to understand their needs and concerns, a hospital statement said. The interactions brought to light a recurring issue specifically affecting clinical team members living in Ayur Vigyan Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Asiad Village and Ansari Nagar West.

Two shooters of Canada-based gangster nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi: Two shooters of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh have been nabbed from southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The duo identified as Krishan (25) and Gurender Singh (23), were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell from Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

2 men posing as traffic cops rob private cos employees of Rs 50L

New Delhi: In a daring daylight robbery, two employees of Pan Bahar Pvt Ltd were robbed of Rs 50 lakh on Wednesday near the Salim Garh flyover on Outer Ring Road in the evening. The Delhi Police received information through a PCR call at the IP Estate Police Station.

4 arrested, including juvenile, for murder of accused’s brother

New Delhi: In a remarkable display of investigative prowess, the Delhi Police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, for the murder of the brother of one of the accused. The police received the information through a PCR call on October 5 at KNK Marg Police Station about an unidentified heavily decomposed body. The deceased was identified as Amit, son of Pallu, resident of Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.