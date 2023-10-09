City Briefs

Injured cobra sent from UP’s Budaun to Delhi in ambulance for treatment

Budaun/New delhi: A snake that got injured after an iron girder fell on it in a hardware shop in a village here was sent to Delhi in an ambulance for treatment. The cobra was injured on Saturday in the shop, and due to lack of proper facilities in the Budaun district and surrounding areas, it had to be referred to the Wildlife SOS Center in Delhi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashok Kumar said. He said the People for Animals (PFA) volunteers took the injured cobra to the SOS Center. When a worker of the hardware shop came to pick up an iron girder, the girder slipped from his hand out of fear on seeing the cobra and and it fell on the snake. Vikendra Sharma, an animal lover and district president of the PFA, said that when he got the information, he reached the spot and informed former Union minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi about it. Gandhi advised him to send the cobra to Delhi for treatment. Sharma said two of his volunteers took the cobra to Delhi in a private ambulance for a cost of Rs 5000. Once the cobra recovers, it will be released in the forest, Sharma added.

AIIMS Delhi officials clarify Dalai Lama not admitted to hospital

New Delhi: Officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was not admitted to the hospital, even as some sources said he consulted doctors at the institute. Earlier in the day, his personal secretary Chimie Rigzin said in Dharamsala that the Tibetan spiritual leader was in Delhi for a medical checkup. The Dalai Lama was suffering from a persistent cold, Rigzin said, adding that there was nothing to worry about and that he would be back in Dharamsala in the next two-three days.

‘quick fix’: NDMC changes ‘Singapur’ to ‘Singapore’ on signboard

New Delhi: Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong on Sunday pointed out that the country’s name was misspelt as ‘Singapur’ on a signboard, after which the New Delhi Municipal Council rectified the error. He later thanked the agency for the “quick fix”. Asked about the spelling mistake, an NDMC official said, “The painter was given the wrong spelling and he painted according to what he was given. We are trying to find how it happened. However, as soon as the issue was brought to our notice through the social media, we rectified it.” Earlier in the day, the Singapore high commissioner shared a picture of the wrong spelling on the signboard on X and wrote, “It is always good to spell check first. HC Wong,” In a picture shared by him along with the post, Singapore was misspelt as ‘Singapur’ on a signboard. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which oversees painting of signboards in the national capital, replied to Wong’s post on X, saying, “Necessary corrections have been made.” After the NDMC fixed the mistake, Wong thanked the agency in a social media post on X, “Thank you for the quick fix. HC Wong.” He also shared a picture of the corrected spelling on the signboard.

Ahead of Delhi concert, Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas gets death threats

New Delhi: Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas has alleged that she received death threats, hours after arriving in Delhi for a show, officials said on Saturday. Police officials said the caller had referred to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while threatening the singer. Sandlas, who lives in the US, is scheduled to perform at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, they said. The officials said the threats to Sandlas were made using international numbers.