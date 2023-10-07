City Briefs

Delhi Metro to perform extra train trips on days of Cricket WC matches

New Delhi: In view of several matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 slated to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, the Delhi Metro has decided to perform extra trips by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes on all its lines but one to enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly, officials said on Friday. “To facilitate the movement of spectators during the Cricket World Cup 2023 matches (day and night) scheduled to be held on 7th, 11th 15th, 25th October and 6th November 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds) in New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line), the DMRC said in a statement. The old stadium is situated adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line that runs from Kashmere Gate station to Raja Nahar Singh station. In anticipation of a sudden rush expected at the nearby metro stations after the match gets over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 24) by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes, on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro, it said.

Illegal dyeing units in Delhi: NGT seeks fresh report from DPCC

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has sought a “fresh report” within five weeks from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee regarding the illegal operation of several dyeing units in the national Capital. The tribunal was hearing a petition, which alleged that dyeing units in Bindapur, Matiala, Ranhola, Khyala, Meethapur, Badarpur, Mukundpur and Kirar are violating provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the report of an earlier panel and said most of the dyeing units were not inspected on the plea that they were found to be locked. The bench noted the Delhi Pollution Control Committee counsel’s submission that inspection teams visited 50 of the total 70 dyeing units. However, as several of these factories were found to be locked, these required re-inspection. The tribunal, in an order passed on October 4, noted that the committee’s counsel had sought four weeks to complete inspection of all the units. “Let the fresh report be submitted within five weeks,” the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said. The matter has been listed to November 29 for further proceedings.