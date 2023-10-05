City Briefs

CISF nabs man for carrying local-made pistol in Delhi Metro

New Delhi: An 18-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Anand Vihar metro station for carrying a country-made pistol in his luggage, officials said on Wednesday. The passenger, a resident of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted around 12 noon on Tuesday during security checks, they said. Carrying arms and ammunition is not allowed inside the metro network. The passenger has been handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

Man stabbed to death by relative in Sangam Vihar

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his relative following a scuffle after a birthday party in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. Victim Sunil Kumar was the brother of 40-year-old accused Pramod Kumar’s brother-in-law, they said. Police said they received a PCR call at 10.18 pm on Tuesday that two people had attacked each other at E-block in Sangam Vihar. Sunil was rushed to Mazidia Hospital in Hamdard Nagar where he succumbed to injuries, they said.