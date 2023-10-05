City Briefs

Man stabbed, robbed of mobile phone in Delhi’s New Usmanpur

new delhi: A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place around 4 pm near Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, they said. On Wednesday, information was received at New Usmanpur police station that Parvez Khan, a resident of Mustafabad, was admitted to JPC Hospital with sharp weapon injury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. In his complaint, Parvesh stated that two unidentified people attacked him from behind and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon on his thigh. They robbed his mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 13,000.

Twin 14-year old Brothers Drown in Yamuna

new delhi: Two 14-year-old twin brothers lost their lives in a drowning accident in the Yamuna Khadar area near New Usmanpur. The Delhi police received the distressing call on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as students of 9th Grade and residents of 5th Pusta, Gamri village, Delhi. According to the police, they swiftly responded to the distressing call and reached the scene where they found the lifeless bodies of the two boys. They were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, but tragically, the attending doctor declared them as brought dead. Their parents, were absent at the time of the incident.