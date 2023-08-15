City Briefs

Delhi univ marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

New Delhi: The University of Delhi observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Monday with an event held recalling the historical significance of unity across religions. The commemorative event reflected upon the historical significance of unity across religions during trying times. Veteran freedom fighter and Azad Hind Fauj soldier Madhavan Pillai was the chief guest. Pillai emphasised the remarkable unity among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians within the Indian National Army (INA) during the struggle for independence.

IRCTC, DMRC join hands

New Delhi: In a game-changing stride towards elevating passenger convenience, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have partnered to introduce QR code-based ticketing for DMRC services via the IRCTC portal under the “One India-One Ticket Initiative.” This collaboration empowers passengers who book online tickets for railways, air travel, or buses through the IRCTC platform with the added convenience of effortlessly reserving DMRC QR code-based tickets. Synchronised with the Advance Reservation Period of Indian Railways, travellers can now seamlessly plan their entire journey.

autorickshaw driver held for killing former live-in partner

New Delhi: A 37-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for the August 1 killing of his former live-in partner in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony area, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.