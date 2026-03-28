City boosts commercial LPG supply, assures no shortage

New Delhi: The Delhi government has increased commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of previous levels following directives from the Centre, aiming to stabilise supply and ensure smooth operations across industries and the hospitality sector.



Announcing the revised allocation, Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the move includes an additional 20 per cent supply over the earlier 50 per cent cap, taking total daily availability to around 6,300 cylinders of 19 kg,

compared to the normal consumption of 9,000 cylinders.

“Delhi’s industries and eateries can now operate without disruption, this 70 per cent allocation is a direct result of coordinated efforts at the Centre and state level,” Sirsa said.

The updated distribution prioritises labour-intensive industries such as steel, automobile, textile, chemicals, plastics and pharma, which now receive about 1,800 cylinders daily, especially where LPG cannot be replaced by piped natural gas (PNG). The hospitality sector, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units and dairies, has been allocated the largest share of 3,375 cylinders per day.

Essential services such as education, healthcare, railways, airports and buses have been allotted 225 cylinders daily, while caterers, banquets, government institutions and community kitchens also receive dedicated quotas. Additionally, 5 kg cylinders have been earmarked for migrant workers and students to ensure accessibility.

The minister dismissed concerns over shortages, stating, “There is absolutely no shortage; supplies are stable thanks to proactive measures,” adding that monitoring has shown no signs of panic buying or hoarding in the city.

He also urged consumers to avoid misinformation, saying, “Rumours related to availability of LPG in Delhi are baseless and not to be encouraged.”

Highlighting coordination, Sirsa thanked PM Narendra Modi and CM Rekha Gupta. Officials said the revised order builds on measures ensuring supply to essential services and priority booking, while urging users to shift to PNG where feasible.