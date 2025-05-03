City backs citizen ideas in bold bid to beat pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi government is gearing up to unveil a public-driven initiative aimed at encouraging innovative citizen-led solutions to tackle the city’s growing air pollution crisis. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that the scheme, expected to roll out in the coming months, will focus on reducing emissions, particularly from the transport sector, by tapping into the creativity of Delhiites.

“Pollution can only be defeated through innovation. We want to make Delhi breathe better by giving people a platform to contribute their ideas,” Sirsa told. The initiative will invite citizens to submit practical designs, especially those that can help cut down emissions from vehicles, one of the leading contributors to Delhi’s air quality problems.

A key element of the initiative involves calling for device concepts that can be installed on rooftops of public buses and trucks to capture airborne pollutants while the vehicles are in motion. These submissions will be reviewed by a committee of scientists and technical experts who will assess them based on performance, cost, and energy usage.

“If an idea proves viable, the government may support its large-scale deployment,” said Sirsa. Officials say that seed funding may also be provided to promising innovations.

In the first phase, an open challenge will be launched inviting prototypes of air-cleaning devices tailored for Delhi’s buses. “People frequently bring their designs to us, but there is no official process to assess their effectiveness. This initiative will change that,” the minister added.

Sirsa also emphasised that the project aligns with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to promote entrepreneurship and environmental innovation.

On Thursday, the minister inspected demonstrations of SG, MRS, and WS machines for dust control.

He emphasised the need to shift from manual to mechanical road sweeping, noting that dust is a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution.

He said the government is exploring all options to ensure a more pollution-resilient winter, adding, “We’re tackling this crisis on every front.”