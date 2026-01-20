City air quality slips back to ‘severe’ category; AQI at 455

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Monday, with air quality once again slipping into the “severe” category, severely affecting visibility, mobility and public health across the city and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 455, indicating extremely hazardous conditions.

Poor visibility was reported across several parts of the capital, leading to traffic congestion and disruptions in daily movement. Many commuters faced slow-moving traffic, particularly on arterial roads, as smog reduced visibility to dangerously low levels during the morning hours. The situation also impacted air travel, with multiple flights delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog and low visibility.

Air quality remained alarming across almost all monitoring stations in Delhi. Areas such as Anand Vihar (462), Ashok Vihar (473), Wazirpur (472), Mundka (467), Burari (460), Chandni Chowk (454) and Pandav Nagar near Akshardham (455) recorded AQI levels well within the “severe” zone. Central Delhi locations including ITO (434) and Rafi Marg (417) also reported hazardous pollution levels. Other areas such as Rohini, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka Sector-8 and Narela continued to experience dangerously poor air.

Pollution levels worsened across the NCR as well. Noida recorded an AQI of 430, placing it in the severe category, while Gurgaon registered 378, categorised as “very poor”.

In response to the deteriorating conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reinvoked Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the NCR. The restrictions include a ban on construction activities, limits on diesel vehicle movement and tighter industrial controls.