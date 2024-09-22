Citizens play huge role in building a disease-free nation: Himanshu Verma

New Delhi: Himanshu Verma, MD, DM, and head of the Nephrology Department at the VMMC Safdarjung Hospital emphasised the vital role that common citizens must play in creating a disease-free India. While the central government is making significant improvements in healthcare services, state governments are also working hard to enhance the quality of life for citizens. Verma expressed concern about how modern lifestyle changes have led to the spread of various diseases among the general population, particularly after the age of 30. Verma pointed out that the human body typically grows until the age of 25 to 30, but today’s lifestyle choices are negatively impacting people’s health. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise to preserve physical well-being.

“A healthy body harbours a healthy mind, but it is our responsibility to keep ourselves healthy,” he remarked. He advised that individuals should start getting regular health check-ups, including full-body screenings, from the age of 30-40 to detect any potential issues at an early stage and seek timely treatment to safeguard their lives. He also expressed concern over the fact that many people avoid health checkups, mistakenly believing they are fit. “Even if you feel healthy, regular checkups and screenings offer peace of mind and early detection of health problems,” he explained. Verma stressed that just as the government had worked tirelessly to eradicate polio by administering two drops of the vaccine to every household, similar efforts are needed now to combat diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. He urged the government to initiate a nationwide campaign for free blood pressure and sugar level checks at every household. He also recommended that any signs of these conditions should prompt immediate medical consultation to prevent further complications.