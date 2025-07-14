Citizens must report violations of cracker ban: Pollution body

NEW DELHI: With a year-round ban on firecrackers already in place across the capital, Delhi’s pollution control body on Sunday appealed to citizens to help enforce the regulation by reporting any violations. In a public notice, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reminded residents that the manufacture, storage, sale, including online delivery, and use of firecrackers are strictly prohibited across the National Capital Territory.

This blanket ban was enforced following a Supreme Court directive and formally notified by the Delhi government on December 19, 2024, under the Environment (Protection) Act.

The DPCC urged people to flag any instance of rule-breaking, whether by individuals, shops, or institutions, through official complaint channels, including the Green Delhi mobile app, the online noise pollution portal (ngms.delhi.gov.in), the helpline number 155271, or ERSS-112.

The permanent prohibition, which came into effect on January 1 this year, marked a shift from the previous seasonal bans that were often limited to festival periods.

The Supreme Court, in an order dated November 4, 2024, had asked the Delhi government to consider a more comprehensive ban instead of temporary restrictions, leading to the current decision.