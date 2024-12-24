Citing CCTV video, court convicts men in 2015 murder-dacoity case

NEW DELHI: A court in New Delhi has convicted three men in a 2015 dacoity and murder case, ruling that the accused were clearly visible in CCTV footage captured during the crime. The footage, which was seized by the forensic science laboratory, left no doubt about their identity. The court also criticized the lack of immediate medical assistance for the victim, Nikhil Agarwal, who was shot during the robbery at his Pitampura office on January 9, 2015. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikram, hearing the case against six accused, convicted Adil Khan, Shehzad, and Amit Kumar on all charges. Two other accused remain at large, while one was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The court noted that the crime was clearly visible in the high-quality CCTV footage and corroborated by a prosecution witness present at the scene.

The judge rejected the defence’s argument about the absence of an independent witness for the recovery of the stolen money. The footage, showing the accused robbing cash from the victim’s locker, was deemed conclusive. The court also stated that the victim’s lack of prompt medical attention did not alter the outcome but noted the

unfortunate delay.

The crime was classified as dacoity with murder under Section 396 of the IPC.