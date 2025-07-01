CISF to set up special desk for women personnel at headquarters

NEW DELHI: The CISF has announced the creation of a special desk at its Delhi headquarters to address grievances of over 12,000 women personnel, aiming for a more focused and humane approach.

Women now make up around 8 per cent of the 1.8-lakh strong force — the highest among Central Armed

Police Forces.

For the first time, four of the 16 inspector general posts are held by women, marking a significant step towards gender parity in leadership.

A sports recruitment drive is also underway to recruit 229 women and 204 men, expanding the CISF’s sports

teams from 26 to 60, with near-equal representation of men’s and

women’s squads.