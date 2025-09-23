CISF takes charge of security at Noida International Airport

NOIDA: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) formally took on the mantle of the responsible aviation security agency for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on Monday, a key milestone in the operational preparedness of the airport as it gears up for its commercial operations.

The official induction ceremony was graced by top officials from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, CISF, and Noida International Airport, including Praveer Ranjan, Special DG Airports, CISF; Senthil Avoodai Krishna R, IG/Airport Sector; Rakesh Kumar Singh, CEO NIAL; Kiran Jain, COO NIA; Shailendra Bhatia, Nodal Officer NIAL; and Sanjay Kataria, Regional Director, RO Delhi.

With this induction, Noida International Airport is now the 70th airport in India to be under CISF protection. The Airport Sector (APS) and Aviation Security Group (ASG) of CISF will be entrusted with securing the airport, which includes perimeter and access control, passenger and baggage screening, terminal and landside security, deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and coordination with local law enforcement bodies.

In the initial phase, a Chief Aerodrome Security Officer (CASO) will oversee the deployment of 1,047 CISF personnel. With the expansion of the airport’s operations with rising passenger traffic and flight operations, the strength of deployment would be increased to address rising security requirements.

Praveer Ranjan, Special DG Airports, CISF, said he was proud of the force’s new role: “CISF is privileged to assume charge of aviation security at Noida International Airport. Our Aviation Security Group will apply globally benchmarked processes and multi-layered security measures to secure passengers, crew, and critical assets. We are keen to coordinate closely with the airport operator and stakeholders towards delivering the highest levels of security.”

Kiran Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Noida International Airport, also referred to the significance of this alliance: “The induction of CISF is a milestone in our journey of preparedness. Security is at the heart of our vision to provide safe, seamless, world-class passenger experiences. We are honoured to partner with CISF in upholding uncompromising standards of aviation safety.”

With CISF securing Noida International Airport and airlines ready to operate, the facility is set to become a world-class, safe, and secure aviation hub.