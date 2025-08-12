CISF steps up security at Metro stns for I-Day

New Delhi: In preparation for Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2025, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has stepped up checks across all Delhi Metro stations from August 9 to 16. Commuters have been urged by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to allow extra travel time, especially during rush hours, as enhanced baggage screening and stricter frisking may cause delays.

Measures include expanded CISF deployment at station entry points, rigorous baggage scans through metal detectors, and manual checks where required. Passengers have been advised to follow security personnel’s instructions, avoid carrying prohibited items, and remain patient during inspections.

The security plan extends beyond the Metro network. Delhi Police, under Commissioner SBK Singh, has mobilised over 10,000 personnel, including special commandos and paramilitary units, with continuous patrols at markets, transport hubs, and key public spaces. Surprise flag marches, vehicle barricades, and anti-sabotage drills are underway. Drone detection grids, CCTV surveillance, facial recognition systems, and rooftop sniper positions are in place, particularly around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

Airborne activity, including drones, paragliders, and balloons, is banned over Delhi from August 2–16 without prior authorisation, while cyber teams actively monitor online platforms for potential threats and the spread of disinformation.