'CISF personnel stationed at Noida Airport will be allotted flats'

Greater Noida: Aiming to address farmer’s issues, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to grant the right to CEO to allow correction of clerical errors (such as name of beneficiary, area etc.) in lease back cases of farmers. Earlier, the same was done only after discussing them in the board meetings which for which farmers had to face a long wait.

According to officials, for this purpose, a committee will be formed by the CEO. “After examining the records, the clerical error will be corrected based solely on the recommendation of the committee and with the CEO’s approval. From now on, there will be no need to wait for permission from the board meeting for such corrections,” a senior GNIDA officer has said.

The decision was taken in the 139th board meeting of the Greater Noida Authority that took place on Saturday under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Noida-Greater Noida Authority Chairman Manoj Kumar Singh who participated in the board meeting online. Present in the meeting were CEO of Greater Noida Authority NG Ravi Kumar, CEO of Noida Dr Lokesh M, ACEO Saumya Srivastava, ACEO Sunil Kumar Singh, OSD of Abhishek Pathak and other officers joined the board meeting.

Additionally, the Greater Noida Authority Board has sanctioned the allotment of land at the rate of Rs 5,000 per square metre for the construction of the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Greater Noida. This hospital is set to be built on a 29300 square metre plot in Knowledge Park-5, Greater Noida.

“Entrepreneurs from Greater Noida have persistently requested the establishment of an ESIC hospital in the area. The hospital is expected to be completed within three years, with an estimated expenditure of around Rs 550 crore. Upon completion, it will provide medical facilities for employees working in various companies and factories in Greater Noida and nearby regions.

Currently, the only ESIC hospital in the district is located in Sector 24, Noida,” said CEO NG Ravi Kumar.

Further, a resolution has been reached regarding housing facilities for CISF personnel stationed at Noida Airport. 812 flats constructed by the Greater Noida Authority will be allotted to CISF. These flats are situated in Sector Omicron One, Greater Noida, and are classified under MIG and LIG categories.

“The pricing of these flats has been finalised and communicated to CISF. This development will significantly ease accommodation concerns for CISF staff responsible for security at Noida Airport. The board has also approved this proposal. In addition, it was decided to allot approximately 192 flats to police, court, district

administration, and other government departments for residential purposes,” the GNIDA official informed.