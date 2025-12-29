CISF launches specialised security training for Namo Bharat corridor

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched the specialised “X-BIS and Security Gadget Handling Course”, which is aimed at developing the security preparedness of the prospective rapid transit system in India. The course is being conducted for the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UP SSF) and will train them for deployment on the Namo Bharat Corridor run by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The training is being organised at CISF Unit DMRC Training Cell “Kavach”, which is a premier training establishment with vast knowledge and expertise in metro rail and mass rapid transit security. The first session of the training was addressed by Suvashish Chaudhary, CSC/DMRC; M.S. Upadhye, Principal CSC, Namo Bharat; and Santosh Chalke, IPS, DIG/CISF Unit DMRC. The first lot consists of 40 personnel from the UP SSF, including one with the rank of Commandant. NCRTC requires training for a total of 240 personnel in phases, and this clearly sets the level of significance and magnitude attached to the Namo Bharat Corridor, India’s first-ever semi-high-speed corridor rail net that connects the main urban nodes in the NCR.

CISF has made a name for itself through the Training Cell ‘Kavach’ in being the national hub for specialised training in metro and urban transport security. CISF’s Training Cell trains security personnel for metro, sensitive sites, MEA, ITBP; MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University to gain accreditation.