Circuit shutdown to affect power supply in NW Delhi areas

NEW DELHI: Several areas of north west Delhi may face power outages for the next couple of days owing to a scheduled circuit shutdown to facilitate a road construction project, the TPDDL discom said on Thursday.

The NHAI project entails the construction of a road spur from the Bawana industrial area to the proposed Sonipat bypass.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has scheduled a planned shutdown of the Bawana-1 to Bawana Clear Water (BCW) circuit from May 9-12, between 10 am to 6 pm, it said.

“The scheduled outage is to enable the replacement of the 66 kV overhead conductor with underground cable as part of the infrastructure development work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“These 66KV circuits are feeding areas of Bankner, Bawana JJ Colony, Auchandi, Daryapur Nangal, Ghogha Village, Barwala, Holambi Kalan, and Bawana Village,” the statement said.

A contingency plan has been prepared and arrangements made to minimise inconvenience to the consumers in the affected areas, the statement added.