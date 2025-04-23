Circle rates hiked across Noida region

Noida: Buying property in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna City has got costlier since the development authorities have increased circle rates across all categories, said officials on Tuesday.

As per officials, the land rates have been increased by 10-25 per cent in the financial year 2025-26, as part of its broader strategy to fund major infrastructure developments and urban facilities enhancement. Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA said that the property rates of residential areas have increased by 25 per cent, industrial area 10 per cent, institutional area 12 per cent, and medical device sector 5 per cent. Additionally, group housing society property rates also underwent modification.

“Keeping in mind the increased land compensation for farmers and major infrastructure developments, the property rates have also been increased across all categories—residential, institutional, and industrial,” said Singh.

Officials said that a uniform policy has been implemented in the Gautam Buddh Nagar districts where land rates will be increased in areas falling under all the three development authorities.